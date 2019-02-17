Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John Chang said Reginald Leander Wallace, of Los Angeles, is charged with opening fire at Gable House Bowl, located in the 22000 block of Hawthorne Blvd., on Jan. 4.

Victims Michael Radford, 20, Astin Edwards, 28, and Robert Meekins, 28, were killed.

Wallace faces three counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charges announced by the D.A.’s office Friday include special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and killing to further the activities of a criminal street gang as well as allegations of using a handgun which caused great bodily injury and death.

The criminal complaint alleges Wallace was convicted as a juvenile in 1989 of first-degree murder and that he was convicted as an adult of bringing or possessing a gun within a school zone in 1997 and assault with a firearm in 1998.

Wallace’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

He is being held without bail. If convicted as charged, Wallace faces death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. A decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made a later date.

The case remains under investigation by the Torrance Police Department.