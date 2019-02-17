YUCAPIA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

Alfonso Ornelas of Yucaipa was arrested on charges of murder and assault on a child causing great bodily injury / death.

Deputies responded to a medical aid call Saturday regarding a child not breathing.

When they arrived, they began life-saving measures. The baby was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 6:41 p.m.

Following her death, authorities launched an investigation which resulted in the arrest of Ornelas.

It remained unclear at the time of publication whether charges had been filed against Ornelas.

No further details have been released.