LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded a man in a
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide
deputy-involved-shooting early Sunday evening in Lancaster, authorities said.
The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. in the 500 block of West Milling Street, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.
It was unclear what precipitated the shooting.
Homicide detectives are investigating Navarro-Suarez said.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital, Navarro-Suarez said. His condition was unknown.
bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800)
222-8477.