



– Several roads that were closed due to flooding or rainwater damage were reopened Saturday across Riverside County.

According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, the following roads were reopened:

— Leon Road between Domenigoni Parkway and Olive Avenue in the Winchester area;

— Joseph Road between Nicolas and Finbrook roads in the Temecula area;

— Lake Mathews Drive between Gavilan and Winford roads in the Lake Mathews area;

— Temescal Canyon Road between Glen Ivy Road and Trilogy Parkway in the Temescal Valley area.

The Palm Spring Police Department also announced the following road closures had been lifted:

— East Vista Chino Road between North Gene Autry Trail and the Cathedral City limit;

— El Cielo Road between Mesquite and Escoba roads;

— Baristo Road at South Indian Canyon Drive;

— South Palm Canyon Drive at Murray Canyon Road.

Numerous weather-related road closures remained in place as crews across the county worked to repair them, including:

— Frank Sinatra Drive at the Whitewater Wash in Rancho Mirage;

— Cathedral Canyon Drive at the Whitewater Wash, Los Gatos at Date

Palm Drive and Vista Chino Road at the Whitewater Wash in Cathedral City;

— Avenue 44 at the White Water Channel in Indio will be closed for at least one to two weeks, according to the Indio Police Department.

Heavy downpour prompted riverside County officials to urge residents in Idyllwild and surrounding areas to shelter in place due to “unsafe” road conditions as torrential rain inundated Southern California, turning tunnels into lakes and streets into rivers.

Another round of rain is expected to move into the Southland over the weekend.

