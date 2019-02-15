



– Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has reportedly reached a settlement with the NFL in his lawsuit against the league which accuses it of colluding against him to prevent him from playing over his choice to sit during the national anthem of football games.

Los Angeles-based attorney Mark Geragos announced Friday that Kaepernick and his other client, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, had reached settlements in their collusion lawsuits against the league.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” Geragos wrote in a statement. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances so there will be no further comment by any party.”

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers and has remained unsigned since then. In October of 2017, he sued the league, accusing owners of colluding together to keep him from playing.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates.