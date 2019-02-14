



– A 27-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of killing his parents and a woman whose bodies were found inside a home in a Newport Beach gated community

Camden Burton Nicholson was booked on suspicion of committing the triple murder, according to Heather Rangel of the Newport Beach Police Department.

About 9 p.m. Wednesday, Newport Beach police received a call from the Irvine Police Department asking that they perform a welfare check at 36 Palazzo, according to Rangel. Officers went to the home and found three victims – two women and a man – dead inside, she said.

.@NewportBeachPD is investigating a triple murder at a home in a gated community. Investigators say a male suspect has been detained, he is at an #Irvine hospital right now. Police say there is no threat to the public. #CBSLA @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/de2myAZUTX — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) February 14, 2019

According to Rangel, Irvine police made the request for a welfare check after speaking to the suspect at the emergency room of Irvine Medical Center.

A law enforcement source told City News Service that the suspect killed his parents and a cleaning woman. Two of the victims were reportedly the suspect’s parents.

Rangel said she could not confirm the relationships between the suspect and victims, but noted that investigators do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

“It appears that all the involved parties were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the area,” Rangel added.

The identities of the victims had not been released as of late Thursday afternoon.

A motive for the killings has not been released.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)