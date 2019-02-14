HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after reports of a man with a gun at Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood, police said.

Los Angeles police officers responded about 3:50 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, where Netflix and KTLA are housed at Sunset Bronson Studios, after a report of an armed man “ready to take action,” according to LAPD Officer Tony Im.

A SWAT team was summoned and nearby buildings were placed on lockdown as authorities investigated.

Sky9 was over the scene, where it appeared employees on the lot were being escorted out of buildings.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody at his home just before 5 p.m. and the lockdown was lifted.

Police have not yet released information on injuries or if any shots were fired.

This is a developing story and will be updated.