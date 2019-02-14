WASHINGTON (CBSLA/CBS News) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi was so thankful to be signing a border security bill aimed at averting another government shutdown that she wished those gathered a Happy Thanksgiving – on Valentine’s Day.

The House voted Thursday to pass a compromise bill on border security hours after the Senate overwhelmingly approved it, averting a second shutdown in two months. The White House said President Donald Trump will sign the bill and declare a national emergency to bolster border security beyond the funding provided in the bill.

After the signing, Pelosi addressed the crowd of reporters and politicians on Capitol Hill.

“Happy Valentine’s Day. We saluted our victory – or the victory for the American people – earlier with chocolate. Chocolate from California, I call it the champagne of chocolate. So again, I wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving. You should go home now to your loved ones,” she said.

Those standing behind the speaker immediately reacted to Pelosi’s comment, including California Rep. Pete Aguilar who laughed and said “Thanksgiving?”

The bill passed in both chambers by large bipartisan majorities – 83 to 16 in the Senate, and 300 to 128 in the House.

The measure passed in Congress only provides $1.375 billion for a border wall, far less than the $5.7 billion requested by Trump. In addition to funding border priorities at the Department of Homeland Security as a whole, the legislation includes funding for six other departments or programs that had not yet been approved.

The president allowed a 35-day government shutdown, which saw 800,000 federal employees furloughed or working without pay, in an attempt to persuade Democrats to budge on wall funding.

