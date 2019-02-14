LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Love is still in the rainy air.

Hundreds of people are expected to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day with a civil ceremony at any of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office’s seven locations.

Moist days, about 50 civil ceremonies are performed by the office, according to Brenda Duran – but that number spiked to 285 on Valentine’s Day last year.

Did you know? All 6 of our branch offices will be open on #ValentinesDay for same-day wedding ceremonies. Get all of the info here: https://t.co/vOjw7rizys pic.twitter.com/Stp4VOGAkt — Dean Logan, RR/CC (@LACountyRRCC) February 13, 2019

The main office in Norwalk is usually the busiest, but there are six other locations where couples can get married Thursday:

— Lancaster, 44509 16th St. West, suite 101;

— LAX/Courthouse, 11701 S. La Cienega Blvd.;

— Van Nuys, 14340 W. Sylvan St.;

— Florence/Firestone, 7807 S. Compton Ave., room 102;

— East Los Angeles, 4716 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd, building B; and

— Beverly Hills, 9355 Burton Way, third floor.

The fee for a civil wedding ceremony is $35. A separate fee is charged for the marriage license: $91 for a public license and $85 for a confidential license.

But, for romantics who aren’t quite ready to take the plunge, there’s still the LA Flower Mart, where huge bouquets and arrangements of flowers can be purchased, alongside gifts and balloons. For the busy Valentine’s Day holiday, the Flower Mart will open past its usual closing time of noon to accommodate last-minute shoppers until 8 p.m.

