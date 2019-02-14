  • KCAL9On Air

HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) – A massive sinkhole opened up in Hermosa Beach neighborhood Thursday morning as a powerful storm rolled through the region.

(Julie Sharp/CBS2)

The sinkhole was reported before 7:30 a.m. at 35th Street and Palm Drive. The sinkhole extended from the sidewalk and took up most of the roadway.

It’s unclear what exactly caused the sinkhole to form. The intersection was shut down.

Most of Los Angeles County was under a flood advisory through 2:15 p.m. Heavy rainfall was expected to continue into the evening hours. Several roadways in Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties were experiencing flooding and debris flows.

RELATED: Several People Rescued From Rushing Waterways, Flooded Streets

 

