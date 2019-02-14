



Investigators believe Jussie Smollett and the non-cooperating witnesses in the alleged attack of the “Empire” actor last month “potentially staged the attack,” sources say.

Chicago police raided the home of two “persons of interest” Wednesday night, a relative of those men says.

Police took bleach, shoes, electronics, receipts and other items from the home.

The men, who are both of Nigerian descent, have appeared as extras on the show and their attorney, Gloria Schmidt, says they do both know Smollett.

“They do know Jussie,” she said. “They have worked with him on Empire. My preliminary investigations show that on set it’s very tight. They’re all very cordial with each other, so they’re baffled why they are people of interest.”

The relative who was home Wednesday night says she heard a loud banging at the door, and that door came crashing down. She says a flood of officers were there saying they had a search warrant.

She says she was patted down by an officer, and police asked her if she knows Smollett. The woman, who is in her 20s, says she was “so scared” and thought she was going to die.

The woman says she was confused, but she did know Smollett was from the show. She says she feels the police picked the two brothers up for questioning because there is a loose connection to Smollett, and the men left for Nigeria the same day of the attack.

The men’s attorney says they were visiting family in Nigeria and were picked up at O’Hare Wednesday night.

Smollett himself was questioned at CPD Area Central Thursday, police confirmed.

Police officials initially told CBS Chicago that two suspects yelled homophobic slurs at Smollett before attacking him, pouring a chemical substance on him and then wrapping a rope around his neck.

In a follow-up interview with police, Smollett said his attackers yelled “MAGA country” during the assault, Chicago police said.

In the show, Smollett plays a gay man, but he also identifies as gay in real life. Show creator Danny Strong previously took to Twitter to express his support for Smollett:

“I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @JussieSmollett. He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live. Whoever did this, do not forget that you are nothing but hate filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come.”