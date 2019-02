'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett Orchestrated Attack, Sources SayInvestigators believe Jussie Smollett and the non-cooperating witnesses in the alleged attack of the "Empire" actor last month “potentially staged the attack,” sources say.

Highway 'Washed Away' After Heavy Rain Pounds Riverside CountyRiverside County officials Thursday urged residents in Idyllwild and surrounding areas to shelter in place due to "unsafe" road conditions.

Tamar Braxton Unanimously Wins 'Celebrity Big Brother 2'As the winner of "CBB2," Braxton walks away with $250,000

36 Members Of 2 Violent LA Gangs Swept Up In FBI-LAPD RaidAll of the gang members taken into custody Wednesday are scheduled to make their first court appearance this afternoon in United States District Court.

YouTube Personality Shot By Security Guard Outside LA Synagogue A YouTube personality was shot Thursday outside a synagogue in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles while live-streaming video from the location.

Triple Homicide In Newport Beach Under Investigation, Suspect In CustodyThree people were found dead Wednesday night in a home in Newport Beach, and police said a suspect was detained.

Major Storm Prompts Mandatory Evacuations In Lake Elsinore, Trabuco Canyon The area was burned by the Holy Fire last year, and now gets hit with flooding and mudflows with every heavy rainstorm since then.

Suspect Shot, Killed By LAPD At Downtown LA Metro StationNo officers were hurt.

Woman Run Over By Truck While Trying To Stop Men From Stealing $10,000 BikeA store manager was critically injured after attempting to stop two men who stole a $10,000 bicycle from a shop in Chino.

Have A Warrant Out For Arrest In LA County? Get It Removed WednesdayAuthorities are holding a first-ever warrant clearing event for people wanted on traffic violations and non-violent misdemeanors.