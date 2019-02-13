LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A water main break left a major Long Beach street a flooded and muddy mess, and has caused water to be shut off for several residents in the area.

The water main break on Studebaker Road underneath the 405 Freeway was first reported at about 11 p.m., and it took a few hours for crews to shut off water to the area to stop the flood.

Immediately after the break, Studebaker Road was left looking like a lake, and the California Highway Patrol has shut down the southbound offramp and the northbound onramp to the 405 Freeway to keep people from driving into the standing water.

Crews are working furiously on repairing the break, as another round of heavy rain threatens to flood the street all over again. The street will also need attention before it can reopen because 150 feet of asphalt buckled underneath all that water.

Several Long Beach Water Department customers are without water, and it’s not clear when service will be turned back on.