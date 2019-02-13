Filed Under:Huntington Park


HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) – A two-alarm fire tore through a three-story commercial building in Huntington Park Wednesday.

(CBS2)

Sometime before 11:15 a.m. Los Angeles County Fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Belgrave Avenue to find black smoke and flames billowing hundreds of feet into the air.

Firefighters were forced to take a defensive position when a portion of the building and roof collapsed, the fire department said. As of 12:20 p.m., firefighters were making good progress against the blaze.

There was no report of any injuries. It was not immediately clear what the building was used for or who it belonged to.

There was no word on a cause.

