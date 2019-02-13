  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — Tamar Braxton, the fiery, funny and loud younger sister of Grammy-winner Toni Braxton, won “Celebrity Big Brother 2” handily Wednesday evening.

Tamar set off sparks in the house and even fought with people in her own alliances. But at the end of the day, the jury (made up of her fellow houseguests) voted for her to win unanimously — 9-0 — over former NFL running back Ricky Williams.

Along the way, Braxton dispatched a couple of well-known athletes who were favored to win the competition — namely Williams, gold medalist Ryan Lochte, the Olympic swimmer; and Lolo Jones, the Olympic hurdler and bobsledder who is one of the few athletes who have competed in both the winter and summer games.

Braxton, who turns 42 next month, is most known for appearing on the reality show “Braxton Family Values” which features her singing sisters fussing, feuding and fighting.

The ability to verbally spar made her, of course, a natural for “Celebrity Big Brother” and Tamar made no secret of the fact she was a show super fan.

Braxton has won a BET Award, three Soul Train Music Awards and two daytime Emmy nominations as a co-host on the talk show “The Real.”

(credit: CBS)

As the winner of “CBB2,” Braxton walks away with $250,000  Not bad for a 30-day job. The non-celebrity winner of the game wins $500,000 but they are in the house for closer to 90 days.

Braxton talked to CBS2 Entertainment Reporter Brittney Hopper moments after her win. She asked if being in the house was difficult.

“Hard,” she quipped, “girl, hard.com. But it was also fun.”

This year’s celebrity houseguests were TV personality Jonathan Bennett, “Real Housewife” from Atlanta Kandi Burruss, comedian Tom Green, Jones, OJ house-guest Kato Kaelin, “Blossom” star Joey Lawrence, Lochte, “momager” Dina Lohan, pro wrestler Natalie Eva Maria, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and Williams.

The viewing audience picked Tom Green as “America’s Favorite Houseguest” and he won $25,000 for winning that title.

