The Feb. 2 robbery occurred about 5:15 p.m. near the 700 block of East 54th Street in the South Park area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The gunman entered the store, approached the counter, pulled out a handgun that he pointed through the window of a bullet-proof glass partition and demanded money.

In a video released by police, the cashier is seen cowering in the corner in an attempt to avoid the suspect’s waving gun.

“The suspect then fired one round, narrowly missing the employee,” according to a police statement. “Out of fear, the employee removed cash from the register and handed it to the suspect.”

The gunman fled out the front door.

He’s described as Hispanic, 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 200 pounds, with a medium complexion and a gap between his two front teeth. He was wearing a gray, long-sleeved hoodie pulled over his head.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the gunman or who recognizes him from the surveillance images released by police was urged to call 323-846-6572 to speak with Newton Station Detective Waldon. After-hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or lacrimestoppers.org.

