SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Pacific Coast Highway was shut down in both directions between the California Incline and the McClure Tunnel after a car sheared off two fire hydrants, causing twin geysers early Wednesday morning.

The rollover crash was first reported at 2:48 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Westbound traffic was directed off the 10 Freeway at 4th Street.

The geysers that shot up from the sheared hydrants were still gushing into the Santa Monica bluffs by 6 a.m.

Traffic from Malibu stretched about two miles back to Temescal Canyon Road.

PCH between the California Incline and the 10 Freeway was shut down for several hours. The southbound lanes were reopened before 8:30 a.m. The northbound lanes and the westbound 10 Freeway between 4th Street and the McClure tunnel reopened after 10 a.m.

*Update: SB SR-1 (#PCH) is OPEN. NB SR-1 & WB I-10 remain CLOSED until 10:15am. Water valve is turned off. https://t.co/vHcuxyygk8 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 13, 2019

As for the crash, the car reportedly caught fire briefly. No injuries were reported.