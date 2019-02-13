



– A store manager was critically injured after attempting to stop two men who stole a $10,000 bicycle from a shop in Chino.

Security video shows the two thieves run out of the store, Incycle Bicycles, and throw the bike in the truck bed before jumping into a pickup truck around 4:17 p.m. Tuesday.

Megan Rodriguez caught up to the vehicle, but the getaway driver took off and ran her over. The back wheel broke her pelvis, ankle and thumb.

“Worst nightmare. You get a phone call that your daughter was hit by a car for a bike. To see her lying there all broken, her face scarred, and you can’t do nothing. Couldn’t protect her from this,” said the victim’s mother, Barbara Rodriguez.

Just minutes before the hit-and-run, the two men were captured on camera inside the store. One of them waited at the door and opened it for the other man who ran out with the bike.

Help us ID robbery/hit & run suspects: Suspects entered Incycle (12345 Mountain) at approx 4:17pm, stole a bike then fled. An employee attempted to stop the truck & was ran over, suffering major injuries. Contact Detective Carrino with info: (909) 334–3005 or ccarrino@chinopd.org pic.twitter.com/PYtVoIYwMT — Chino Police (@chinopolicedept) February 13, 2019

Rodriguez, who was ringing up a customer, sprung into action and chased after them.

Three other men, including the store mechanic, followed her.

“I thought for a second that they would stop. When I saw they didn’t, once Megan was hurt, I was just enraged,” store mechanic Raul Ureno said.

Rodriguez was seen hanging on to the truck before being run over in the parking lot.

As Ureno ran after the suspect’s vehicle, a bystander stepped in to help.

“He asked me to jump in the car and said, ‘Let’s follow these guys,'” Ureno said.

The two followed the pickup truck for a few miles.

“It was all about Megan. I just wanted to pull one of those guys out and stop ’em from fleeing the scene,” Ureno said.

The thieves weren’t stopped, but at some point, Ureno was able to grab the bicycle out of the truck.

Rodriguez is expected to make a full recovery but will need to undergo surgery and will be out of work for an extended period.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Rodriguez.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Chino Police Department detectives at 909-334–3005.