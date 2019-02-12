



– Here we go again.

In what has proven so far to be a very wet winter in Southern California, a new wave of rain and showers is headed our way and could bring some trouble for commuters and residents living in local burn areas.

The storm system is expected to produce up to two inches of rain along the coast and in valley areas, and between two and four inches at the foothills and in the mountains beginning Wednesday morning, according to forecasts.

Record rainfall is expected in some spots of Riverside County, where officials advised residents who live near the base of the Cleveland National Forest to be prepared for mandatory evacuations if flooding appears imminent.

That could also bring mud debris flows to residents in burn areas across L.A., Orange, and Riverside counties.

