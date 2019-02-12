



– Free tax preparation services are being offered at locations across the desert for the third consecutive year by certified volunteers from Coachella Valley Community Tax Services.

The tax preparation services will be available the following locations:

CSUSB-Palm Desert Campus,

37-500 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA 92211

Indian Wells Building, Rm 307

37-500 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Indian Wells Building, Rm 307 La Quinta Wellness Center

78450 Avenida La Fonda,

La Quinta, CA 92253

78450 Avenida La Fonda, La Quinta, CA 92253 College of the Desert-Indio Campus

45524 Oasis St.,

Indio, CA 92201,

Rm 104

45524 Oasis St., Indio, CA 92201, Rm 104 City of Coachella Public Library

1500 6th St.,

Coachella, CA, 92236

Households that earn $60,000 or less are eligible for the program.

People seeking assistance must bring photo identification and a Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number for every person included on the tax return, as well as all tax documents and written verification of bank routing and account numbers, according to CVCTS.

Spanish-speaking volunteers are available, but availability for appointments depends on the location.

In 2016, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance opened in the Coachella Valley, completing a total of 117 returns that year alone. Last year, 205 tax returns were completed in three different locations across the desert, according to the CVCTS website. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance was rebranded to Coachella Valley Community Tax Services in 2017.

Locations in Indio and Coachella were added this year.

More information can be found here.

