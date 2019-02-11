LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 48-year-old man is accused of pouring bleach into refrigerators and freezers at grocery store across Calfornia, including at several Los Angeles-area supermarkets.

Investigators say David Lohr began his crime spree in December of 2018 and continued into January.

Security video showed him dumping the bleach into refrigerators and freezers in stores in Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach and West Hollywood.

“These days, you don’t know what people are going to do. It’s ridiculous,” said one customer. “These days, you just gotta watch everything.”

In one instance, a customer and her child told a store employee that something was wrong with the ice. The child was carrying a bag of ice, which was coated in bleach, against his chest.

“I’m always a little cautious. But yeah, now, definitely check,” another shopper said.

Ralph’s released the following statement:

“Customer safety is our first priority and immediate action was taken to remove and destroy any tampered packages. We are grateful that Ralphs Investigators’ sophisticated technology and quick work by law enforcement led to the identification and arrest of the suspect.”

Law enforcement tracked Lohr down in Northern California where he was arrested.

No injuries associated with this incident have been reported. Anyone who may have been impacted is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.