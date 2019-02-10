CBSLA (LEBEC) — The Grapevine became a snowy, slushy mess Sunday evening forcing authorities to close it near Lebec.

KCAL9’s Tom Wait reported from the location which looked more like the frozen tundra than sunny California.

So much for the sun. Wait reported that the frustration was evident on drivers’ faces. And scenes of that frustration and drivers pushing their vehicles played out into the evening.

To put it mildly, getting traction was an effort and a challenge for those trying to push their way through. Conditions were so bad, many pulled off the road just to figure out their next move. In some places, the side of the road looked more like a parking lot.

“It was getting pretty slippery and the wheels were turning pretty fast and I couldn’t get up the hill and we got here. I wanted to keep going but I’m in this old Volkswagen,” he said.

Wait asked, so you might have to stay in a hotel?

“I might have to stay in a hotel,” replied the stranded driver.

Said another, “It’s horrible. I pulled over because I didn’t want to risk it. It’s pretty bad out there right now.”

Wait said more drivers seemed resigned to the fact they were stranded and were just going to have to wait it out.

The good news, he said, was there were still plenty of available rooms, restaurants and bathrooms.

There was no word on when the Grapevine might reopen.