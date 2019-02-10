NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 19: Randy Carlyle of the Anaheim Ducks handles bench duties during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on January 19, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The Anaheim Ducks have fired head coach Randy Carlyle. According to the team, Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season.

The decision comes amidst a seven-game losing streak, resulting in a last place standing in the Pacific Division.

“We thank Randy for everything he has done for the organization,” Murray said. “Leading the team to a Stanley Cup and three conference final appearances, he has accomplished so much in Anaheim. Difficult decisions need to be made when times are tough, and our play has clearly been unacceptable. We have a tradition of success in Anaheim and we need to get back to that.”

A new head coach will be named following the 2018-19 season.

Carlyle, 62, led Anaheim to a Stanley Cup championship in 2007 and three appearances in the Western Conference Final (2006, 2007, 2017).

Originally named the seventh head coach in team history on Aug. 1, 2005, Carlyle went 384-256-96 in 736 games with the Ducks.

The Ducks’ face off against the Vancouver Canucks at home next Wednesday.

