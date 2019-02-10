GRAMMY AWARDS:Music's Biggest Night! Tonight On CBS2 at 5pm
File photo of a wedding. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Thirty seven couples are set to renew their wedding vows on Sunday, at the World Marriage Day Masses at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

The couples – celebrating 70, 65, or 25 years of matrimony – will renew their vows at the 10am and 12:30pm services.

World Marriage Day, celebrated the second Sunday of February, honors the beauty of loyalty, sacrifice and joy in daily married life of couples and received the Apostolic Blessing of Pope John Paul II in 1993.

Both Masses will be live streamed on http://www.facebook.com/olacathedral and http://www.olacathedral.org.

