HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Director Kevin Smith — known for some of Hollywood’s most popular comedies — is not in a laughing mood this evening.

He says a man has been stalking his family — in particular his teenage daughter — and he’s had enough.

Smith went on social media to say that the alleged stalker has literally hit too close to home.

The popular actor, comic and director is known for such films as “Clerks” and the “Jay And Silent Bob” series.

On Twitter he wrote, “Dear @LAPD Hollywood, this man has stalked my 19 yr old daughter online. She went in to the PD and filed a complaint weeks ago. Today he posted an Instagram video from a corner that’s frighteningly close to where we live.”

In a follow-up tweet he wrote, “…Hate to be an alarmist but this out-of-towner is now blocks from where we live.”

A rambling video — posted by Star Date Zero on Instagram — appears to be shot outside a Hollywood office building.

Smith sent another tweet earlier Friday evening that said he went back to the police station to file another complaint about the man. He thanked the officers for helping him.