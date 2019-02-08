LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The music industry’s biggest night is on Sunday, when the Grammys honors its brightest music stars at the Staples Center.

The Grammys will return to the Staples Center after taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York for its 60th anniversary. Fifteen-time Grammy award winner Alicia Keys will host Sunday’s show.

The show will pay homage to longtime entertainers like Dolly Parton, the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year, and Diana Ross, who is celebrating her 75th birthday with a special performance, even as newer acts like the K-pop boy band BTS, H.E.R. and Chloe X Halle enter the spotlight.

Parton, the first artist from the Nashville music community to be honored by MusiCares, is being recognized for her long history of creative accomplishments and her work through her Dollywood Foundation. The beloved country queen, who has eight Grammys to her name, will also perform at Sunday’s show.

Other scheduled performers include Yolanda Adams, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Katy Perry, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mark Ronson, Travis Scott and Young Thug.

The Grammys have lined up a diverse slate of presenters that include past nominees Alessia Cara, Eve, John Mayer, Bob Newhart, Smokey Robinson, Swizz Beatz, Meghan Trainor, and Cedric The Entertainer; Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman; and actors Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Jada Pinkett Smith and Wilmer Valderrama.

The Grammy Awards will broadcast live at 5 p.m. on CBS.