LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s so cold in Southern California, people are opting for hot coffee rather than the iced version.

Southern Californians are waking up to another morning of freezing temperatures across the region, with Big Bear City coming in at just 3 degrees.

Temperatures across the region were in the 30s, from Pasadena at 35 degrees to Garden Grove and Woodland Hills, where the temperature was 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Frost Advisories also in place for the Santa Barbara South Coast, Ventura County Coast and the L.A. County Valleys. Low temps 33-35 degrees expected. Protect plants and pets should be kept indoors. #CAwx #Socal. — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 7, 2019

Freeze warning and frost advisories were in effect for a large swath of the region until 9 a.m. The forecast does call for clear and sunny skies, but it will be chilly at 62 degrees during the warmest part of the day.

People were advised to wear layers, bring their pets inside and cover their plants, especially in the higher elevations like Lancaster, where the temperature dropped to 26 degrees, or in outlying areas like Riverside, which dropped to 28 degrees.