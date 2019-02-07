  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Venice

VENICE (CBSLA) – One suspect was apprehended and several more were being sought after burglars broke into a marijuana dispensary in Venice early Thursday morning and ransacked it, stealing an ATM in the process.

The smash-and-grab break-in occurred before 3:30 a.m. at a MedMen Dispensary located in the 400 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

According to Los Angeles police, the suspects broke in by smashing the front glass of the business, then stole an ATM and marijuana.

One of the suspects was taken into custody after he is believed to have possibly overdosed on the stolen drugs, police said. He was transported to a hospital and his condition was not confirmed.

It was unclear how many suspects were involved in the burglary. The details regarding how they got the ATM out and exactly how much marijuana and cash were stolen were also not confirmed. Investigators were looking at surveillance video in hopes of identifying them.

