CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Police in Culver City are searching for a missing 6-month-old boy whose parents were arrested and taken into custody..

The police are asking the public for their help in locating Jacsun Manson. The boy was last seen on December 31, 2018 with his parents.

The boy was reported missing on January 25, 2019.

Jacsun’s parents were recently arrested by the LAPD. At the time of their arrest, the parents were not with Jacsun.

The boy’s parents are currently behind bars and in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They are identified as Adam Manson and Kiana Williams. Adam Manson’s aliases include Adam Owens and Adam Jackson.

Williams was arrested in early January. Manson was arrested a few days ago, reported CBS2’s Dave Lopez.

Authorities allege the couple stole a blue 2006 PT Cruiser. The vehicle is missing a bumper and the license plates may have been removed.

The family was last seen in the vehicle. The couple was known to frequent Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. The car has not been located.

After what they have described as “multiple” interviews, neither the parents or family members have been able to tell them where Jacsun is.

“From the point where we got involved in the investigation,” says Culver City Police Lt. Troy Dunlap, “we’ve done everything we can to locate him.”

The parents reportedly gave little help to authorities. They have been described as uncooperative.

“They have given us some information we have been unable to verify,” Dunlap said. “We’ve searched every where, we’ve interviewed relatives. we’ve even interviewed out-of-town relatives. And we have no location on Jacsun.”

If you have information about the boy’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Culver City Police Department’s Detective Raya at (310) 253-6318 during regular business hours. For calls at all other times, call the station’s Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.