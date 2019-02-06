CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A landslide of large rocks, boulders and dirt nearly crushed a car in Castaic Tuesday night.

The landslide was first reported at about 9 p.m. on Lake Hughes Road. The roadway has been closed between Pine Canyon and Warm Springs.

After four days near constant and steady rain that became torrential at times, mudslides and debris flows have shut down roads throughout Southern California, mostly in recent burn areas. But soaked soil has also led to trees falling all over the region, and now a landslide in Castaic.

The slide left about 30 feet of mud, rocks and boulders on top of a car. No one was in the car at the time of the landslide, so there were no injuries.

The road remains shut down, but crews hope to reopen at least one lane by mid-morning.