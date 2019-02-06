CASTAIC (CBSLA) – A big rig overturned Wednesday night in the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Castaic, prompting authorities to close the northbound side of the freeway until at least 2 a.m.

The accident occurred just after 10 p.m. just north of Parker Road and traffic was being taken off the freeway at Parker Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The big rig was laying across all lanes of the northbound portion of the freeway. Sky2 was over the scene, where traffic was backed up for miles.

At least one injury was reported, but the extent of the injury was unclear.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

