



— The daughter of a pilot who was killed along with four people inside the home is in agony – not only for the loss of her father, but for the grief of another family she does not know.

“Our hearts break for all those involved,” Julia Ackley says in a raw voice, as a friend clutches her arm in support.

Antonio Pastini, 75, was identified as the pilot of the Cessna that crashed into a Yorba Linda home Sunday, igniting a fire and gutting the two-story house in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

“I saw the news, but I didn’t recognize the plane,” she said.

He had flown in last week because he thought his youngest great-granddaughter’s first baseball game was this past Saturday.

“We had lunch on Saturday, had ice cream, and made arrangements for him to come back this Saturday for her first opening game,” Ackley said. “I called him that night and asked him to call me when he got home safely.

“The only call I got was from the sheriff’s department.”

Pastini lived in Nevada, but was a veteran pilot who often volunteered for Angel Flight, which takes the needy by plane to doctor appointments. He often flew into Fullerton Airport for visits, his daughter said.

Pastini leaves behind his wife, three children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.