



He’s been on the music scene for three decades now and has worked with some of the biggest names in the rap game.

Now Todd Anthony Shaw, better known as Too Short, is giving back in a big way and helping some young musicians break into the biz.

The South LA native’s mission is to help open doors for younger artists.

“Somebody gave me opportunities and I just feel like if I see somebody that deserves it. Somebody who is working for it. If I can help, I’m going to help,” Too Short told CBSLA’s Brittney Hopper.

Too Short has built a 20,000 square foot studio in Los Angeles for students and up-and-coming artists to come in and explore their opportunities. But it’s not just a recording studio, it has a barber shop, space to shoot a music video and of course listen to new beats.

Big Hud is one of the hopefuls who has been coming to Too Short’s new studio.

“He is like if you’re willing to work he is going to give you a look. He is going to give you an opportunity and to me that’s a blessing,” said Big Hud, whose real name is Ryan Hudson.

At 52 years old, over three decades in the industry, 20 million records sold and despite that Bad Boy image, Too Short says he has no plans of stopping making hits and helping others.

“It’s not about, you guys know what I did,” said Too Short. “It’s about you’re supposed to do it. You were given a gift. Pass it on.”