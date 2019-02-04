DOWNTOWN LA (CBSLA) — The U.S. Army began training drills Monday night in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas that are scheduled to last until Saturday.

“Residents may hear sounds associated with the training, including aircraft and weapon simulations,” according to an Army statement.

Residents living near where the training was taking place were notified of the drills, officials said.

Sky9’s Stu Mundel was over downtown LA on Monday night and reported that as of 10 p.m. the training was finished but that they might be coming back.

Several neighborhoods were being used — Silver Lake, downtown LA and Long Beach.

Mundel reported that the Army reached out to the media and were very thankful for being able to use some of the private property.

“The local terrain and training facilities in Los Angeles provide the Army with unique locations and simulates urban environments the service members may encounter when deployed overseas,” according to the Army.

“There is no replacement for realistic training. Each location selected enables special operations teams and flight crews to maintain maximum readiness and proficiency, validate equipment and exercise standard safety procedures.”

