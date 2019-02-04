ATLANTA (CBSLA) – There were about 70,000 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to watch the Super Bowl, and according to CBS2’s Kevin Cuenca, most of them Patriots fans.

Although heavily outnumbered, Rams fans cheered loudly and proudly, but it wasn’t enough to help their team to victory.

Cuenca talked to some fans after the game to get their take..

“I’m heartbroken. It’s so sad!” said Lara Kazandjian. “We had a great year, we came so far. We’ll be back!”

All of the fans talked to had great things to say about the city of Atlanta, the experience as a whole as well as the Rams chance of moving forward and to make another run next year.

“We played the Pats real well, again for the first three quarters and we’ve got a great coach in Sean McVay and a great quarterback, great running back, great defense, so I think if we keep that going for the next few years, we’re in a real good place,”said fan Ryan Hawly.

Though disappointed, most fans, like Rick Holt knew the feeling wouldn’t last long.

“It’s hurting now. I’ll be fine tomorrow. I’ll be fine in a bit when I get some drinks in me.”