



— The Hello Kitty Café Truck is returning to Burbank this weekend.

The café on wheels will be at the Burbank Town Center, in the old Ikea lot across the street from Barnes and Nobles from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Fans of the dainty cartoon kitty can skip the trek to Irvine’s Hello Kitty Café and visit the truck for a chance to purchase all manner of Hello Kitty goodies, from treats like a giant Hello Kitty Chef cookie to a lunchbox with confetti popcorn. Accessories like thermal bottles, keychains and T-shirts will also be for sale.

The truck travels the country, bringing treats and accessories to Hello Kitty fans of all ages.