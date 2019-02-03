SUPER BOWL LIII:Rams Lose To Patriots 13-3
By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

ATLANTA (CBS) — For the first time since Super Bowl XXXIX, a Patriot not named Tom Brady has been named Super Bowl MVP in a Patriots victory.

This time, the MVP was Julian Edelman. And it was well-earned.

In a game that lacked offensive firepower, Edelman was at times the only player capable of moving the football for either team. Edelman had seven receptions for 93 yards in the first half, moving into second place on the all-time postseason receiving list in the process.

