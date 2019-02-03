WINNETKA (CBSLA) — Cardi B. meet Kiki P.

Kiki Paschall has a bright future in either selling cookies, music or quite possibly both.

KCAL9’s Laurie Perez recently sat down with the local girl scout whose smarts are making a national name for herself.

Paschall and her mother worked on a remix of Cardi B.’s “Money” — the song is now all about selling Girl Scout cookies. And the song is a hit for anyone who likes a good beat or Thin Mints.

Perez asked the young entrepreneur how many takes the song took.

“I’m not really sure how many times but I know it took an hour to do it,” she says.

And that hour has quickly paid off.

She and her friends from San Fernando Valley’s Troop 3246 showed Perez how they did it.

Paschall posted her video a few days ago and then Girl Scouts USA posted it. Since that time, it’s gone viral and garnered more than 40,000 likes. Those likes have also translated into sales.

She has sold more than 1,000 boxes!

“I got girls in my troop, cookies to the roof, I got girls in my troop, cookies to the roof!”

Now she and her fellow troop members are ordering more cookies, Hopeful they’ll make enough money to serve meals at a homeless shelter, visit a senior center and take a year-end trip to the National Museum of African American History in D.C.

Although Paschall made selling these cookies seem like, well, a piece of cake, she said selling is actually difficult.

But she’s already on to the next idea : either Bruno Mars or a Maroon 5 remix.