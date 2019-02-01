  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters in Los Angeles are on fire for the Rams.

Earlier this week, firefighters got the green light to wear Los Angeles Rams gear on duty. But they are now making their love for the Rams plain in a short video featuring former quarterback Vince Ferragamo.

Set to Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.,” the video shows firefighters driving through Los Angeles with Rams flags on their trucks, putting on firefighter helmets emblazoned with the head of a ram in Rams colors, and posing with banners at local landmarks like Los Angeles City Hall, Watts Towers, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and on the beach.

Ferragamo, a Torrance native who played for the Rams between twice during his NFL career, and the Rams cheerleaders also make a cameo in the video.

The 27-second video was published Thursday, just four days before the Los Angeles Rams face off with the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. The game airs Sunday on CBS.

