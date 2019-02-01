



– Hill’s Pet Nutrition is voluntarily recalling select canned dog food products due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D that could cause indigestion and other health problems.

In the United States, the affected canned dog foods were sold through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide.

While vitamin D is a needed nutrient, too much over a period of time may cause symptoms in dogs such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss, or even renal dysfunction in more serious cases.

People with animals who have consumed Hill’s Pet Nutrition products listed below and are showing these signs should contact their veterinarian.

Anyone who purchased product with these specific lot/date codes listed should stop feeding the food to their animals and dispose of those products immediately, or return unopened product to their retailer for a refund.

Affected foods include:

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® c/d® Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz (SKU #3384) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T10, 102020T25)

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz (SKU #3389) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T04, 102020T10, 102020T19, 102020T20)

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 5.5oz (SKU #3390) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T11, 112020T23, 122020T07)

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 5.5oz (SKU #5403) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T17, 112020T22)

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® g/d® Canine 13oz (SKU #7006) (Lot Code/Date Code 112020T19, 112020T20)

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine 13oz (SKU #7008) (Lot Code/Date Code 092020T30, 102020T07, 102020T11, 112020T22, 112020T23)

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® j/d® Canine 13oz (SKU #7009) (Lot Code/Date Code 112020T20)

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® k/d® Canine 13oz (SKU #7010) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T10, 102020T11)

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine 13oz (SKU #7017) (Lot Code/Date Code 092020T30, 102020T11, 102020T12)

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 13oz (SKU #7018) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T04, 112020T22)

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® Metabolic + Mobility Canine Vegetable & Tuna Stew 12.5oz (SKU #10086) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T05, 102020T26)

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz (SKU #10129) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T04, 102020T21)

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz (SKU #10423) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T17, 102020T19, 112020T04)

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® Derm Defense® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz (SKU #10509) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T05)

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Small & Toy Breed Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 5.8oz (SKU #4969) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T18)

Hill’s® Science Diet® Puppy Chicken & Barley Entrée 13oz (SKU #7036) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T12)

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz (SKU #7037) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T13, 102020T14. 112020T23, 112020T24)

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Turkey & Barley Dog Food 13oz (SKU #7038) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T06)

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food 13oz (SKU #7040) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T13)

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Light with Liver Dog Food 13oz (SKU #7048) (Lot Code/Date Code 112020T19)

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz (SKU #7055) (Lot Code/Date Code 092020T31, 102020T13)

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz (SKU #7056) (Lot Code/Date Code 092020T31, 112020T20, 112020T24)

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Turkey & Barley Entrée 13oz (SKU #7057) (Lot Code/Date Code 112020T19)

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew dog food 12.5oz (SKU #10452) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T14, 102020T21)

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Youthful Vitality Chicken & Vegetable Stew dog food 12.5oz (SKU #10763) (Lot Code/Date Code 102020T04, 102020T05, 112020T11)

Hills said the company confirmed the elevated vitamin D levels through their own internal investigation and blamed a supplier error for the issue.

For more information, consumers can contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. at 1-800-445-5777 Monday-Friday during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET or at contactus@hillspet.com. Additional information can also be found at www.hillspet.com/productlist