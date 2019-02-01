



— A Lake Elsinore woman evacuated her home ahead of Thursday’s powerful storm, packing all her most precious belongings into a trailer, only to see it stolen from a CVS parking lot.

The truck and traveler trailer were stolen from a CVS parking lot near the Holy Fire burn scar, less than an hour after Milinda Smith parked it there.

“Have a heart! Come on. You’re dealing with people who are evacuating,” she said. “We’re already going through hell.”

She says she thought it would be safe in the public parking lot.

“I mean, you’re under the lights, completely and totally,” she said.

Residents in the Holy Fire burn scar were ordered evacuate Thursday after a powerful storm moved into the region. Another round of heavy rainfall is expected Friday night.

The parking lot is known as an unofficial evacuation point among the residents who live near Glen Eden neighborhood. It’s where they always park when they’re forced to evacuate due to mudslide danger.

Smith says she’s not so upset about her 1998 Chevy Silverado with peeling paint or even the Rockwood travel trailer she just bought. She is upset about losing what’s inside.

“What do you do when you evacuate?” she said. “Passports. Birth certificates. Pink slips. Jewelry that was my husband’s grandmother’s.”

The theft is an insult on top of an insult to injury, because her 15-year-old dog passed away just the day before she had to evacuate.

Smith says she hopes the thief will have a change of heart and return her property.