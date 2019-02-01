  • KCAL9On Air

Anaheim, Disneyland

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Disneyland’s popular indoor roller coaster Space Mountain remained shut down Thursday following an incident earlier this week in which a guest climbed out of the ride while it was in motion.

On Tuesday afternoon, a mentally disabled man in his 20s somehow climbed out of the train while it was moving, Anaheim police told the Orange County Register. He climbed out in a dark, slow-moving portion of the ride, police said, and was not hurt.

Disneyland told the Register that the man was able to wiggle out of the seat even though the lab bar restraint remained properly locked in place.

The ride has remained closed since, while the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health investigates.

I’ts unclear when the ride will reopen. CBS2 reached out to Disneyland for comment Friday but did not immediately hear back.

