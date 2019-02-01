LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As Los Angeles dries out from the soaking it got yesterday, meteorologists warn there is more rain on the horizon.

And weather observers say the rain yesterday is going to pale in comparison to what is expected to show up late Saturday into early Sunday. Oh, and did we mention it’s also supposed to rain late Friday into Saturday?

This is, of course, not good for the residents of the burn areas where mudslides remain a distinct possibility.

We are on Storm Watch.

Continue to monitor this article for information on rain fall, flooding, mudslides and shelters. All information is subject to change.

In response to an evacuation order issued in Ventura County, Red Cross volunteers are opening a shelter at Nordhoff High School in Ojai at 8 p.m. Friday.

Mandatory evacuations are ordered for 6 p.m. in parts of Ventura County, specifically Matilija Canyon / Wheeler Springs / North Fork.

Effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, there will be voluntary evacuations of homes along San Antonio Creek.

At 8 p.m., evacuations are ordered in Santa Barbara County, specifically in burn areas affected by the Thomas Whittier and Sherpa fires.

A shelter has been opened at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

The city of Burbank asked for voluntary evacuations for people living on County Club Drive above Via Montana. That evacuation would start at 5 tomorrow morning and remain in effect at least through 4 p.m.