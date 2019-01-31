  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — LeBron James is returning to action tonight.

That news comes courtesy Yahoo Sports. The Lakers confirmed the report in a Tweet saying “The Storm Has Arrived. He’s Back.”

Earlier in the day, the Lakers great was listed as being iffy to “doubtful” to play this evening against the Clippers.

James missed nearly five weeks with a left groin strain.

During his absence, the Lakers have gone 6-11.

The near five-weeks on the shelf represents the most time James has missed during a season in his 16-year pro career.

This season, James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

 

