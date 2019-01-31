NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — One of the alleged victims of a Newport doctor accused of sending sexually-explicit texts to high school and college cheerleaders is speaking out.

The young woman didn’t want her face shown or her identity revealed but she told KCAL9’s Stacey Butler about her ordeal.

It’s an interview that is Only On 9.

She said she decided to break her silence after it was revealed in a Newport Beach court Thursday that Dr. David Haller had allegedly targeted yet another victim while he was out on bail.

“I just think it’s disgusting and horrible that someone that old can do something [like that] to someone so young,” she said.

The unidentified woman is a sophomore at Newport Harbor High School. She says the 51-year-old Haller sent her sexually-explicit Snapchat messages.

“[One said] I saw you bend down at the game and that turns me on,'” she said.

Prosecutors said the doctor pretended to be someone else to gain the victims’ confidence. That was last year.

He was arrested and accused of harassing cheerleaders at the high school and at the University of California at Irvine.

Investigators say he repeatedly sent the sexually-explicit messages to young women but he didn’t stop there.

Today, Butler reports, a bombshell was dropped in court. Prosecutors said two weeks ago, Haller followed one cheerleader to a cheer competition in Florida.

“While there,” said Paul Chrisopoulos, an Orange County District Attorney, “he made contact through a text-type messaging with one of my primary witnesses, a cheerleader for Cal State Long Beach sending her an inappropriate type sexual message.”

A mother of one of the victims also decided to speak out about Haller.

“He has not stopped his behaviors whatsoever,” says Britten Burdick, “he keeps on stalking cheerleaders.”

She said the principal of Newport Harbor High School this evening called an emergency meeting for members of the cheer team and their parents.

“People are actually taking it seriously now,” Burdick says, “I’m kind of angry that it took them this long to realize what was going on. Thank God, they’re finally realizing, wow, you know, that this is happening.”

The cheer moms said they are trying to get the doctor’s license revoked. They also believe there are more victims who have not come forward. They are hoping alleged victims see or read this report and contact authorities.