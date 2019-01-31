  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Bengal Cat, Riverside County


RIVERSIDE (CBSLA)Â â€” A rare breed of Bengal cat was found wandering in Riverside County Wednesday.

The male Bengal cat, bred to look like a leopard, is a fairly expensive breed, according to Riverside County Animal Services. In keeping with the cost of such a rare breed, the male cat found Wednesday is micro-chipped.

The cat found in Riverside appears to be an adult, with brown fur and the distinctive Bengal spotting. He also seems to be a rather big cat, possibly 12 pounds or more.

The cost of a Bengal kitten starts at $1,000 but can go all the way up to $10,000, according to bengalcatclub.com. Cats with exotic breeding can command high prices, like the F2 Savvannah cat that went missing a few years ago. The owner of that cat offered a $20,000 reward for its return.

