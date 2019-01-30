CORONA (CBSLA) — People living in the Holy Fire burn area are bracing for mud and debris flows with another round of storms predicted to hit this week.

Voluntary evacuations were issued Wednesday evening throughout Lake Elsinore and unincorporated Corona, including:

Amorose

Alberhill

Alvarado A

Glen Eden

Glen Ivy A

Glen Ivy B

Grace

Horsethief A

Laguna A

Lakeside A

Maitri

McVicker A

Rice

Withrow A

Some residents were stacking sandbags and preparing in the event they need to leave quickly.

“I got the alert so I’m gonna put them out now,” one resident said, referring to the Riverside Sheriff’s Dept. alert.

The last storm sent mud from the Holy Fire into her front yard, her garage and up to the front door of her home.

“My husband is in a wheelchair so we had to built a ramp for him,” she said. “It just came right up to the front door … I decided to be prepared this time.”

Her house isn’t the only one that got hit. Her next door neighbors were so slammed by the last muddy run-off they built a cinder block wall.

“We had a foot of mud hit the house,” the neighbor said.

For more information on how to be storm ready, visit here.