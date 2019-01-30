TEMPE, Ariz. (CBSLA) — A die-hard Los Angeles Rams fan says he has “no regrets” about getting a tattoo proclaiming his team as Super Bowl LIII champions before the NFL regular season even started.

Kenneth Dunham got the ink reading “Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Champions LIII” at a Tempe, Arizona tattoo parlor on August 18, 2018. That’s the same day the Rams beat the Oakland Raiders in the third week of the preseason.

“As the season’s gone on I think more and more people have realized that this actually could happen,” Dunham says, “and I believe it will happen.”

Dunham’s coworker paid for the tattoo, figuring the team would never make it all the way to the Big Game. But Dunham says he’s “100 percent sure” the Rams will take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Yes. I did. I even permanently inked in on my body on August 18, 2018. pic.twitter.com/WYR01jLYo8 — R@msF@nSince76 🐐🏈 (@RSince76) January 21, 2019

“When Gurley runs the ball 15-plus times we’re undefeated,” Dunham says. “When Aaron Donald gets a sack we’re undefeated. So I have complete faith in the Rams. We’re going to win this game.”

But what if they don’t?

“Zero regrets,” Dunham says. “I wear it as a badge of honor regardless. I’ve been a fan since ’76 and I’ll always be a fan, so, no regrets.”