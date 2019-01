STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Pizza Hut is getting into the spirit of the Super Bowl.

The parents of the first baby born in America after Sunday’s kick-off will get one year of free pizza, plus tickets to next year’s big game.

Parents should tweet a photo of their newborn using the hashtags #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #Promotion.

The L.A. Rams face off against the New England Patriots Sunday at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Super Bowl LIII. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET.