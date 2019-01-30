ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – A driver suspected of fleeing the scene after hitting and killing a bicyclist in Aliso Viejo early Wednesday morning has been arrested.

The collision occurred at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Woods Canyon and Westridge drives. The bicyclist, a man in his 50s, was crossing the street when he was struck by a car, which sped away, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department reports.

A witnessed rendered first aid at the scene and the bicyclist was then rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect vehicle was located a short distance away and the driver was detained, the sheriff’s department said.

The names of the victim and the driver were not immediately released, nor were the exact circumstances of the crash.